West Brom sign Wes Hoolahan on short-term deal

West Brom have signed free agent midfielder Wes Hoolahan on a short-term contract.

Hoolahan ended a 10-year spell with Norwich at the end of last season and has been without a club since, but a trial during the international break convinced Baggies boss Darren Moore to sign the Irishman.

The initial contract runs until January, at which point West Brom will have the option to extend the deal.

Hoolahan has made 43 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

"In the end, it wasn't a difficult decision because Wes' quality was there for all to see and he brings great experience and greater options to our group," Moore said.

"We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience.

"The agreement is short term but there is the potential for Wes to stay longer if things work out. I'm delighted to get him here."

Hoolahan is unlikely to feature as the Baggies return to action in a local derby against Birmingham on Friday evening, but will provide another option for Moore during the club's hectic Sky Bet Championship schedule.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, West Brom began their new campaign with a defeat and a draw, but have recovered to win three of their last four to move within four points of leaders Leeds United.