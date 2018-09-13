David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of this weekend's fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory? Find out here...

Birmingham v West Brom, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Birmingham are still without a victory in the Sky Bet Championship this season and only one team in the league has scored fewer goals than them. Four draws so far means they start the weekend outside of the bottom three but they need to start scoring soon.

West Brom have had a mixed start to the season but will fancy their chances against their rivals at St Andrew's. The firepower they have up top should see them through this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 with Dwight Gayle to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)

Birm'ham vs W Brom Live on

Blackburn v Aston Villa, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Both of these sides suffered humbling defeats in their last game and have been forced to dwell on them during the international break. While Blackburn threw away a lead to lose 4-1 at Bristol City, Aston Villa were thumped pretty much from the off at Sheffield United.

There's no doubt that Blackburn have been missing Bradley Dack, because he is absolutely crucial to their hopes this season. Villa score and concede plenty and for that reason I'm going for a score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 with Jonathan Kodjia to score first (70/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs A Villa Live on

Bristol City v Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City have quietly climbed into the top six after three straight victories and positivity is slowly starting to build at Ashton Gate.

On Saturday, though they face the only side in the division on a longer winning run. Chris Wilder is doing an exceptional job at Sheffield United again, there should be goals in this one but I can't split the two. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall v Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Leeds are facing their first mini crisis of the season after losing both their strikers to injury this week. Patrick Bamford being ruled out for several months is a huge blow and Kemar Roofe also looks set to miss the trip to Millwall.

This will give Millwall a huge boost after a run of three straight defeats, especially after throwing away that lead against 10-man Swansea before the break. If Roofe was fit I'd have to back another Leeds win here, but without him I'm going to go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

5:06 Millwall 1-2 Swansea Millwall 1-2 Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday are another side that are on a bit of an upturn. Three wins in a row have shot the Owls into the top half of the table and for the first time in a long time they are looking up rather than down.

Stoke simply cannot get going. They finally got their first win on the board and then followed that up immediately with a meek defeat at West Brom. I'm going to have to go with the form book here and say home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea v Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

It didn't look too much like Swansea would claim all three points at Millwall after going a man and then a goal down, but Graham Potter's side showed incredible resolve to come back and win that game.

Nottingham Forest look less than the sum of their parts at the moment and, as ever, seem to be drawing too many games. I fancy Swansea to sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

0:56 Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Peterborough v Portsmouth, Saturday 3pm

A top-of-the-table clash in Sky Bet League One! Both of these sides have been flying so far this season and this should be a great game at London Road.

Peterborough did brilliantly to nick a late win at Southend last week and Steve Evans has done fantastically to mould a new side together so quickly. This is a tough one to call but I'm going to back Peterborough.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Macclesfield v Lincoln, Saturday 3pm

Macclesfield haven't quite got going yet on their return to the Football League and are still without a win in seven games, picking up just two draws so far.

Lincoln's electric start to the season came to a shuddering and unexpected halt last week at home to Crawley, but I fancy them to get back on the horse this weekend. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

1:52 Lincoln 0-1 Crawley Lincoln 0-1 Crawley

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Bolton v QPR: 1-0 (7/1)

Brentford v Wigan: 2-1 (8/1)

Hull v Ipswich: 1-0 (13/2)

Norwich v Middlesbrough: 0-2 (11/1)

Preston v Reading: 1-1 (11/2)

Rotherham v Derby: 0-1 (6/1)