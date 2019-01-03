West Brom interested in loan deal for Everton's James McCarthy

James McCarthy hasn't played since breaking his leg against West Brom last January

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing James McCarthy on loan as the Everton midfielder steps up his recovery from a broken leg, Sky Sports News understands.

Republic of Ireland international McCarthy has not played for 12 months after suffering a double compound fracture of his right leg against Albion last January.

He has been gradually stepping up his training since early October and Everton are keen for him to get some regular first-team football under his belt.

Darren Moore is looking to strengthen his squad in this window as West Brom aim to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with midfield cover a top priority.

Jake Livermore is serving a four-game ban after picking up his second red card of the season while three of Albion's current central midfielders - Gareth Barry, Chris Brunt and James Morrison - are in their 30s.