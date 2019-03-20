West Brom caretaker manager James Shan to remain in charge for Birmingham clash

West Brom caretaker boss James Shan is set to remain in charge for next Saturday's local derby with Birmingham City

West Brom caretaker manager James Shan will remain in charge of the first team for the next ten days at least, including the local derby with Birmingham City a week on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

Albion are taking it game by game as they assess whether there will be any substantive change before the end of the season, with Shan having made a positive impression on club bosses during his brief tenure.

Shan, who replaced Darren Moore earlier this month, has earned admiration from key figures within the club for obvious improvements in training, team selection and performances in his two games in charge - two games that have yielded six points and two clean sheets, which has cemented West Brom's fourth position in the Championship table.

It is thought the most likely next step will be to appoint a more senior coach to work alongside Shan for the remainder of the season. The West Brom coaching staff is under-manned after the sacking of Moore and his two assistants, Wayne Jacobs and Graeme Jones.

However, we understand Albion's bosses will not allow Shan to remain in charge beyond the end of this season - whether the club is in the Championship or the Premier League. He has been coaching the younger age groups at The Hawthorns until this point, and so isn't seen as a long-term option - though he will be retained by the club going forward.

Former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Preston's Alex Neil remain strong candidates for the permanent job, and they will be re-assessed in the summer - unless Albion's performances dip again, and then the club may accelerate plans for a full-time appointment.