Slavisa Jokanovic and Alex Neil top West Brom targets

Talks with Slavisa Jokanovic regarding West Brom's vacant managerial position are on-going

Slavisa Jokanovic and Alex Neil remain West Brom's top targets for their vacant managerial role, Sky Sports News understands.

The Baggies sacked Darren Moore last Saturday following their 1-1 draw at home to strugglers Ipswich with first-team coach James Shan taking temporary charge for the 3-0 victory over Swansea on Wednesday evening.

Alex Neil is also being linked to the vacancy at the Hawthorns

It is reported that result has given the board breathing space in their search as they look to make an appointment that's right for either another Championship season or the possibility of Premier League promotion.

West Brom are currently fourth in the table, and while there has been no comment from the club, it's understood their league position has led to the club's owners looking at which manager best suits both possibilities.

1:09 West Brom's first-team coach James Shan has revealed Darren Moore gave him a bit of advice for his interim role after being sacked. West Brom's first-team coach James Shan has revealed Darren Moore gave him a bit of advice for his interim role after being sacked.

Suggestions Jokanovic may be too expensive are also believed to be inaccurate - especially considering the compensation West Brom would have to pay in an attempt to prise Neil away from Preston North End.

No formal approach for Neil has been made either but as Sky Sports News reported earlier in the week, talks with Jokanovic's representatives are ongoing.

In the meantime, Shan will continue to take charge of the side who travel to face Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday.