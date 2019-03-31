Darren Moore shocked by West Brom sack but proud of his work

1:02 Darren Moore admits he was surprised by his sacking at West Brom but feels he left the club in a good place Darren Moore admits he was surprised by his sacking at West Brom but feels he left the club in a good place

Darren Moore admits he was shocked when he sacked by West Brom but insists he would not have done anything different during his time as manager at The Hawthorns.

Moore, who was given the job on a permanent basis last May after impressing as a caretaker following Alan Pardew's sacking, was shown the door on March 10 after two defeats in three, including a 4-0 loss to promotion rivals Leeds.

But having left the Baggies fourth in the Championship, the 44-year-old told Goals on Sunday he was proud of his work at the club.

Darren Moore says he wouldn't change anything about his time at West Brom

"It was a shock at the time but I am buoyed by where I left the club and I've given them the platform to hopefully this season claim that Premier League prize," he said.

"All I've ever done was focus on winning games. I knew that February was going to be a tough month for us because we were playing all the top teams around us, but in the Championship you can lose 10 games and still get promoted. Everyone can beat everyone.

"It was just trying to work through those choppy waters and I thought we were still in a position where we could press on and get there, but it is what it is and it's time to move on."

West Brom remain well in the hunt for a play-off spot

Moore's sacking courted considerable controversy given that West Brom were still heavily involved in a promotion push with 10 games to go and that he was one of the few black managers in the EFL.

But he remains philosophical about his departure and holds no grudges towards those at The Hawthorns.

"There are some wonderful people at the club and I really hope they get over the line this season," he added.

"The beautiful part of football is that everyone has their opinion and people have drawn their conclusions, but all I can say is that I've not changed from the person who was given the role.

3:11 Soccer Saturday went to The Hawthorns to gauge the reaction to Darren Moore’s sacking last weekend Soccer Saturday went to The Hawthorns to gauge the reaction to Darren Moore’s sacking last weekend

"It's important that I learn from what was achieved and move on and take it elsewhere.

"I wouldn't change a thing because when I took the role as a caretaker it was an SOS call from the club at the time.

"It hurt me to see the club where it was at, so to step in and bring unity at the club. I took it understanding what was ahead didn't shirk the responsibility. I really wanted to step in and bring that leadership to the club."