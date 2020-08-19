West Brom interested in signing Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry from Brentford

Ollie Watkins is under contract with Brentford until 2023 and has the option to extend his deal by a further year

West Brom are interested in signing Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry.

Baggies manager Slaven Bilic is understood to be a an admirer of the pair, who were both instrumental in the Bees' run to the Championship play-off final last season.

The newly-promoted Premier League side face fierce completion for both, however, especially forward Watkins.

West Brom want to sign Brentford left-back Rico Henry

Aston Villa want to sign Watkins and the player is understood to be keen to work again with former Brentford boss Dean Smith.

Crystal Palace are also interested in the 24-year-old, who played in every Championship game for Thomas Frank's team in 2019/20, and scored 26 goals in the process.

Brentford value Watkins in excess of £25m, and have placed the same pricetag on Watkins' attacking team-mate Said Benrahma, who also excelled at Griffin Park last term.

Benrahma is of interest to a string of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham.

The pair, along with Bryan Mbuemo, found the net 57 times as Brentford almost reached the Premier League for the first time in their history last season.

Left-back Rico, 23, joined Brentford in 2016 and featured in all 46 Championship matches for Frank's side last season.

Meanwhile, Frank wants to sign Nuremburg winger Robin Hack, if the west London club lose Benrahma.

