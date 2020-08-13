Robin Hack: Brentford to target Nuremberg winger if Said Benrahma leaves

Brentford want to sign Nuremberg winger Robin Hack if they lose Said Benrahma.

The 21-year-old Germany U21 player is a top target should their £25m-rated winger move to the Premier League this summer.

Hack came through the youth ranks at Hoffenheim before joining Nuremburg in the Bundesliga 2 last year.

He scored 10 goals in 31 appearances last season.

Brentford want in excess of £50m for Ollie Watkins and Benrahma

The Bees are preparing for the potential losses of Benrahma and Ollie Watkins and want in excess of £50m for the pair.

Benrahma is of interest to a string of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and West Ham.

Brentford also want to strengthen with a new central midfielder and right-sided centre-back this summer.

They will also look to sign a left-back if a buyer comes forward for Rico Henry.

