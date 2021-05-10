Sam Allardyce to discuss West Brom future with club on Wednesday

Sam Allardyce will sit down with West Brom's bosses on Wednesday to begin talks on whether he will continue as manager next season.

Albion's players have been given two days off training after relegation was confirmed on Sunday with defeat by Arsenal.

There is a clause in Allardyce's existing contract - which still has a year to run - which allows either party to walk away now that West Brom are in the second tier.

It is thought Allardyce is torn about whether he wants to commit to another season in the Championship at the age of 66.

West Brom are open-minded about whether he should stay on. They have been impressed by his organisation and the team's improved performances, but need to be convinced he is fully motivated for the challenges ahead.

Allardyce took over as West Brom head coach in December last year, replacing Slaven Bilic, who had guided the club back to the Premier League from the Championship.

He has overseen some impressive results, including draws with Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as a 5-2 win over Champions League finalists Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, West Brom are without a win in the Premier League since April 12 and relegation back to England's second tier was confirmed at the weekend with a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

0:54 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he can't fault his players' efforts, despite having their relegation confirmed with a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Allardyce said: "I am not going to answer a question on whether I am staying or going - it will just be a waste of time because I won't be saying whether I am going or staying.

"It's too early to consider or talk about. It's about the disappointment. Tonight it's about having a day or two off and getting ready for Liverpool.

"The most important thing for me and the players is to give everything we have got to try and finish the season with pride in your own performance and your own professionalism.

"The big challenge for us is can we lift ourselves like we have done throughout the season."

Asked how much his first Premier League relegation was hurting, the former England boss added: "Words cannot describe it.

"It's not sunk in yet, but I'm sure I'll wake up tomorrow and realise the situation. I'm bitterly disappointed we're not still in the fight.

1:09 Robert Earnshaw analyses the problems at West Brom, after Sam Allardyce's side were relegated following defeat to Arsenal.

"I'm not saying we would have avoided relegation but we should have been closer, we should have taken it down to the last three games, based on how we performed. The creating of chances has been there but the converting has not.

"We had [enough] time to pull it round.

"Our real problem was not beating the bottom-six sides when we came up against them. That would have given us a better chance of survival. The results against Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City should have been bonus points."