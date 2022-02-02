Valerien Ismael: West Brom sack head coach after seven months in charge

West Brom have confirmed the sacking of head coach Valerien Ismael after just seven months in charge of the Championship club.
Ismael has departed following two successive Championship defeats, which left the Baggies eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
West Brom, who failed to score in both losses to Millwall and Preston, had received a further setback when new striker Daryl Dike was ruled out by injury.
The club announced that Ismael had left his position in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, which read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach.
"Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valerien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.
"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."