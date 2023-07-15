South Asians in football: Adil Nabi makes Cyprus move | Ruudy Yusuf links up with Clapton CFC

Former England youth international Adil Nabi has joined Cypriot side Doxa Katokopias on a deal until the end of the season.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed at the beginning of the week that Nabi had arrived in Nicosia and was about to put pen to paper on a contract with the ambitious Cypriot top-division side.

The attacking midfielder has now signed and will play league football in a fifth country after previous spells playing in England, Scotland, Greece and India.

Back in 2015, Nabi - who is expected to be called up to represent the Pakistan National Team later this year - became the first Premier League player to make a loan move to the Indian Super League, when he made the switch from West Brom to Delhi Dynamos.

Image: Nabi, Riise, Carlos and Malouda played for Delhi in 2015 Indian Super League season

Delhi had Brazil great Roberto Carlos as their player-manager at the time, and Nabi - who was just 21 at the time - played alongside Champions League winner Florent Malouda and ex-Liverpool full-back John Arne Riise.

Speaking to Sky Sports News back in 2015, Riise predicted a bright future for Nabi.

"He's a great finisher and as his confidence and fitness builds he'll go on to be very good, Riise told Sky Sports News.

"He's very young but he was voted West Brom's best young player. He's got some amazing skills and he's going to be a top, top player."

Image: Adil Nabi wheels away after scoring his first goal in a Dundee shirt

Nabi would go on to have a spell at Peterborough United, before heading to Scotland to play alongside former Rangers striker Kenny Miller at Dundee.

The 29-year-old has also played for Greek top-flight sides OFI Crete and Atromitos.

Coach Ruudy returns to the dugout

Image: Coach Ruudy Yusuf is the former manager of Harlow Town Ladies

Coach Ruudy Yusuf has returned to the dugout - this time at the Old Spotted Dog Ground as first-team coach at Clapton CFC.

The east London talent developer, known for his charismatic and passionate coaching style, has been working with the team since the turn of the month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ex-Billericay Town boss Jamie O'Hara says he was really impressed by his former first-team coach Ruudy Yusuf, who has just taken up a role at Clapton CFC

Yusuf has previously served as first-team coach for both Billericay Town's men's and women's teams, and has also managed at both Hounslow Women and Harlow Town Ladies.

Yusuf previously worked with Clapton CFC assistant manager Sham Darr at Newham FC, and Clapton manager Geoff Ocran said he was thrilled to have the East Londoner as part of his backroom staff.

"Ruudy brings great experience and invaluable knowledge to the team and has already thrown himself in to training the players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former assistant manager Gifton Noel-Williams says working alongside boss Jamie O’Hara and first-team coach Ruudy Yusuf at Billericay Town was a positive experience

"As we make the move up to step 6 football, I'm delighted to have Ruudy on board and can't wait for the season to get started."

