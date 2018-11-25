Rui Patricio exclusive: How yoga improves my game

Rui Patricio spoke to Sky Sports about how yoga helps him both personally and professionally

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has revealed the technique keeping him at the top of his game: yoga.

The 30-year-old, who joined Wolves in the summer after terminating his contract at Sporting, is adapting to life in the Premier League under compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo, and says yoga is keeping him both mentally and physically healthy.

Spiritual master Sri Swami Vishwananda travelled with Patricio and the Portugal team to Euro 2016, which ended in victory against host nation France, and the goalkeeper has been reaping the rewards of his yoga teachings since.

Patricio told Sky Sports: "I don't do much physical yoga anymore, but I do use yoga for a series of medication techniques, and I do them every day. It keeps me in good health, keeps me good on the inside, and I use these techniques to keep my personal life on form.

"This also helps in a professional sense, because it helps how we feel, how we are and how we feel about what we are doing.

Patricio played in all four of Portugal's game at the World Cup

"I am happy, very happy to be here. It is a new professional experience, it has been a massive learning curve and it is something new, changing my routine, and that is something which involves my family as well.

"I feel really great, physically and psychologically, and I want to continue to take advantage of the experience I am having, living in a new country.

"Everything in life requires a bit of faith, but for me it is knowing what is going on inside my head, inside my soul, and in both our personal lives and professional lives, we need to know how we are, to be able to have a good life.

"For me, being professional is being at the top level in both my personal life and professional life."

Wolves host Huddersfield on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4pm, with Nuno's side having picked up a credible 16 points from 12 games.

But their strong start has faded in recent weeks having lost three of their last four games, with several goals coming from set-pieces, and Patricio says Wolves are desperate to correct their individual failings.

Patricio joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in the summer

"We've had four games with results we haven't particularly been happy with, that's three defeats and one draw. We know we have this quality, and these have been heavy results for us to take.

"We're at home now, we're going to try to make a comeback and fight for that victory we need.

"Our objective is always to have as much possession as possible, to control the game, to control the ball. That's always been our task.

"We're going to work on set pieces, and when it happens we're going to remain concentrated. Each of us has a task to do, and we need to remain focused that we all complete those individual tasks. That's what we're going to do."

