Nuno Espirito Santo won't rush Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White's development

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will be patient with Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of Wolves' Super Sunday Newcastle match against Newcastle.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Wolves during his 11 appearances this season and claimed an assist on his first Premier League start in a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Espirito Santo appreciates the attitude the youngster has shown since recently breaking into the Wolves first team.

The Wolves boss said: "He's hasn't changed despite the hype. He's the same boy that he already was. He's humble, a hard worker, willing to learn and improve.

"He played really well against Chelsea, but as a whole the team also did a fantastic job.

"I can understand why people are so excited by him which is normal. But sometimes people try to rush things which isn't the best thing to do."

Wolves' win over Chelsea was their first in six and takes them into Sunday's meeting with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, in higher spirits.

This is something the Wolves boss sees as vital as his team have five games still to play in December.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre and Diogo Jota celebrate as Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1

He added: "We have a very young squad and the spirit is improving which is very important to how we build together.

"Team spirit is fundamental to achieve anything you propose to do and gets better over time.

"The way they socialise is what brings the strength of the pack."

Wolves and Newcastle's clash in 2016 was overshadowed by controversy following Jonjo Shelvey being charged with using racist language towards Romain Saiss.

Shelvey, who denied using racist language, was banned for five matches and fined £100,000 at the time.

When asked if he expects the events of 2016 to have an impact at St. James' Park on Sunday, Espirito Santo was dismissive.

He said: "I don't know what happened, it was two years ago, before I was managing here.

"I don't want to speak a lot about the issue. It's in the past, the players are professional and they should get on with the game."