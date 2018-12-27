Nuno Espirtio Santo says Wolves won't change style against Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will not adapt his style of play to stop Tottenham from scoring

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no intention of parking the bus at Wembley despite Tottenham's goal-scoring form.

Spurs have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, thumping Everton 6-2 on Sunday before hitting five without reply against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Facing Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and co currently looks a fearsome prospect for any side - let alone one only promoted last season.

But Nuno insists he will not ditch his preferred style of play in a bid to stifle Spurs.

"We've played already many games against top teams where we have shown that we don't change our identity," he said.

"We are trying to build something, so when you try to build you do not look at the game like, 'What is the best way to get a result?' No, it's what is the best way for you to compete against these teams?

"If you have to defend and have less of the ball it does not mean that you are not trying to win the game.

"We've shown in previous games that we attack, we have shots on goals against heavy teams, even so the building process goes this way so the way we approach against Tottenham is going to be the same.

"We're going to look at Tottenham and see the best we can do in the game."

Wolves lie 10th in the Premier League table following their 1-1 draw at Fulham, where Romain Saiss cancelled out Ryan Sessegnon's goal to rescue a point.