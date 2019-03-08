Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves' Adama Traore is 'unique' in world football

1:00 Adama Traore brings qualities unique in world football to Wolves, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo Adama Traore brings qualities unique in world football to Wolves, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has described Adama Traore as a player that is "unique" in world football.

Traore, 23, made his first Premier League start of 2019 in the 2-0 win over Cardiff last weekend as wing-back, earning plaudits for an impressive performance away from his preferred attacking role.

Nuno praised the Spaniard for his application and said the Barcelona academy product did not need convincing to play the unfamiliar role.

"It's one of the things he can do," Nuno said in his Friday press conference. "Adama is unique worldwide. He always has space to give things to the team.

"His speed, his one-versus-one, there are not many players that can achieve these kind of performances.

"It's not about that (persuading him). In that moment the team required that option.

"You can see both wing-backs did not play that game. It goes back to what we want for the squad. We don't have to persuade him, what we need to do is make him believe.

"Make him realise and the team itself that he is different. We need to adjust to exploit the maximum talent that Adama can give us."

Nuno says Wolves' win over Chelsea at Molineux earlier on this season was the "turning point" in their campaign, ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We were in a very bad run of games I remember. It was important, especially with the performance, of course the result was important too.

"Playing against Chelsea, such a big team, with fantastic players. Sarri with his ideas as well, it was difficult.

"It was important for the growing process of the team."

Nuno says Sarri needs time to fully implement his tactics at Chelsea

Nuno's opposite number on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri, has been under pressure to alter his style of play after a number of damaging defeats in recent weeks.

Nuno sympathises with Sarri and insists it takes time for a manager to establish their tactics when working with a new squad.

"Time is always important, sometimes time doesn't always go along with patience. It is always important.

"You have to deal with it. It's part of football. Every decision is judged."

The Wolves boss confirmed Rui Patricio will return to the starting line-up for Sunday's game at Stamford Bridge, with no other injuries disrupting their preparation.