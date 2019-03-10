Conor Coady hails Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves revolution

Conor Coady discussed Wolves' incredible season with Soccer AM's Adam Smith

Wolves captain Conor Coady has hailed the impact Nuno Espirito Santo has had at Molineux, while insisting the club can keep hold of Raul Jimenez.

Coady, whose Wolves side have enjoyed a wonderful first season back in the Premier League and sit in seventh position ahead of Sunday's Sky Live clash at Chelsea, sat down with Soccer AM to discuss life at Molineux and some of his team-mates' FIFA 19 ratings - and whether Ryan Bennett's position as the slowest player at the club is warranted...

On Nuno..

He is absolutely brilliant, and in the last two years he has changed the direction of this club. He has brought in all his staff who are brilliant, but in terms of his attention to detail, on the training pitch, his ideas, he makes us listen to everything he says. He does not have to explain things to us on the training pitch because we understand it really quickly, and I think that is quite rare when it comes to foreign managers.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been in charge at Wolves since the start of 2017/18

He has been absolutely brilliant for everybody. He does everything on the training pitch. He has Ian Cathro with him, and Rui Silva as well, who are both brilliant, but the ideas on the training pitch come from him and we listen to him every single day. We have quite a small squad, and we have a lot of the U23s training with us all the time and they are a big part of it.

On Wolves morale...

It is just a load of lads who are enjoying playing football. It is the best dressing room I have ever been in, it is lads who just want to work hard and get better. The boys who have come in and the boys who were here before have really come together and we are hopefully helping this football club grow as much as we can.

Wolves have kept the majority of the side which fired them to promotion last season

On keeping Raul Jimenez...

It is huge. It is for his presence in the changing room as well. We all see what he can do on the pitch at a weekend, but he brings a lot to the football club in general - it is like he has been at the football club for many years.

It is important that we can keep him, but at the end of the day it is down to him and the clubs and they can come to some kind of decision, but we love having him here.

Raul Jimenez is enjoying his best goal-scoring season in Europe

