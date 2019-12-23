Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves will 'try to survive' facing Man City and Liverpool in two days

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves will "try to survive" facing champions Manchester City and leaders Liverpool in the space of two days.

Wolves, who beat Norwich on Saturday, face City on Friday night after the champions defeated fellow title-challengers Leicester.

Nuno's side then plays Club World Cup winners Liverpool at Anfield - live on Sky Sports Premier League - on December 29.

He insists his team, who beat City 2-0 in October, is "ready to compete" but admitted that it will be a tough challenge, even though his players have lost just one top-flight game since September.

"We have to try and survive," he said. "We train tomorrow then we prepare to face Manchester City. Let's see [what happens] but we will try and survive.

"We are always ready to compete, it doesn't matter which opponent [we are playing]."

Nuno felt that his side will be able to juggle their festive fixtures with Christmas celebrations.

"[Christmas] is a special period for everybody," he added.

"Everybody wants to join their families and have some quality time [with them]. At the same time, we must compete but I think we can separate the two and enjoy [it]."

When quizzed about Wolves' season so far, with the team sixth in the Premier League after 18 matches and once again battling for European qualification, Nuno replied: "It's nice to get recognition.

"But the way we do things and how we do things is more important than what we have been achieving.

"How we've been able to compete game after game with the squad we want, the idea we want, it is important to realise how we are doing things.

"Every game in the Premier League is a cup final."