Jesus Vallejo: Wolves loanee to return to Real Madrid

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that defender Jesus Vallejo will cut short his loan and return to Real Madrid during the January transfer window.

The centre-back has only started one Premier League game since joining in the summer. He has eighteen months left on his contract and is likely to be loaned out again by Real before the deadline.

Vallejo's departure has been hastened by Willy Boly's recuperation from a injury, with the defender having already resumed light training after fracturing an ankle in October.

"He probably is going because he wants to play," Santo said on Friday. "He's a young and talented player that we brought here with high expectations but it didn't work out.

"So it's time for him to go and find a club that he can play and keep on progressing because the talent is there. Now we look why, but we don't have too much time so we move forward.

"It's not instinct, it's based on reality. He had moments that he played, moments that he performed and some moments he didn't perform so well, so that's the case of Vallejo. Clearly it didn't work out."

French defender Boly, who has been a mainstay of Wolves' defence under Santo, has returned to the training field.

Willy Boly has been sidelined since October after fracturing his ankle in training

The Wolves boss is refusing to set a date for Boly's return, but is encouraged by the 28-year-old's progress.

"He's running already on the pitch and I'm so happy to see him running," Santo said.

"It's natural that he'll improve but he's already on the pitch running, so that's a good sign."