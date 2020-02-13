Nuno Espirito Santo relaxed about Wolves future despite no contract talks planned

Nuno signed a three-year deal when he took over at Wolves in summer 2017

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is relaxed about his Wolves future despite admitting he is yet to be offered a new contract by the club.

The Portuguese manager is in the final 16 months of his current deal and it is understood no talks are scheduled in the immediate future.

Wolves have enjoyed two-and-a-half successful seasons under Nuno, who led them to the Sky Bet Championship title in 2018 before finishing seventh in his debut season in the Premier League.

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno said ahead of Friday's home game against Leicester City.

"We will see but I'm only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it."

He added: "They (Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it's my life. I don't think about anything else. I'm talking to you but I'm thinking about the game."

Nuno's contract situation will alert clubs around Europe who have been impressed by his work in the West Midlands.

Wolves' form has slipped in recent weeks but the club remains six points off the Champions League places

However, he would not commit verbally to staying at Molineux beyond his deal, simply stating "it's not up to me" when asked about his future.

"I changed my life when we started this three seasons ago - not only me but a lot of people moved and changed their lives to come to Wolverhampton," he said.

"The players have been with us since day one so this is why I say it's my life. I'm 100 per cent here and I give everything I have to help my players and help improve the club. I give everything I can."

On the pitch, Wolves' form has slipped in recent weeks, picking up only one win in their last eight games, which has seen the team fall to ninth in the Premier League.

There have been frustrations in the transfer market too.

Summer signings Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo have already left the club having failed to impress, while Daniel Podence was the only senior addition in January to a small squad.

That squad has already played 41 games this season due to Wolves' early involvement in the Europa League, which resumes next week with a tie against Espanyol.

There has also been change behind the scenes.

Patrick Cutrone joined Wolves for £16m in the summer but has already been sold to Fiorentina

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell joined New York Red Bulls after the January transfer window, while managing director Laurie Dalrymple left for Harlequins after being placed on gardening leave following a fallout with the club's owners.

"I remember the first meeting I had about coming to Wolves was with Kevin and Laurie and both of them are not here anymore. I respect him and it was great to work with Kevin," Nuno said.

"I'm not concerned. The club has to take the decisions it has to take and replace them with quality people. The future is more important than us as individuals at the club."