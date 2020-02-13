Wolves vs Leicester preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Wolves vs Leicester on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

2:06 A look at some of the key stats surrounding match week 26, which includes Manchester United's trip to Chelsea and Norwich's clash with leaders Liverpool

Team news

Ruben Vinagre is Wolves' only absentee for the visit of Leicester. The wing-back is sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected back for a number of weeks.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has eased fears over Adama Traore's fitness after the winger dislocated his shoulder before the squad's winter break in Marbella.

0:51 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not concerned by Adama Traore's shoulder injury and expects him to be available to face Leicester on Friday

Wilfred Ndidi is a major doubt for Leicester's trip to Molineux. The midfielder suffered a setback after returning from a knee injury and is not expected to feature for the Foxes.

Wes Morgan is fit after a migraine but Matty James is missing as he gains fitness following his Achilles injury, Ryan Bennett cannot play against his parent club, and Nampalys Mendy is struggling with a knee injury.

How to follow

Opta stats

Wolves have won both of their previous Premier League home games against Leicester, by a 4-3 scoreline each time.

This will be Leicester's ninth Premier League game on a Friday - they won their last such game 9-0 at Southampton in October, having failed to win any of their first seven on this day in the competition and netting just eight goals in the process (D2 L5).

Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different Premier League games so far this season - as many as they had in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

Leicester's James Maddison is one of just three players to have had 50+ shots (58) and created 50+ chances (64) for his team-mates in the Premier League this season, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in any of his last five Premier League games, with the striker last having a longer barren run in the competition between December 2016-February 2017 (seven games).

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This is a cracking game.

I see Wolves as one of the best sides in the Premier League. They are hard to beat, they like to play against the big boys in the league and have the credibility against those top sides. Leicester like to play an open game which Wolves will like. it means there will be more space to exploit, especially for the full-backs.

0:20 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers reveals he spent the winter break on the slopes trying out skiing for the first time

Leicester are still sitting in a lovely position in the race for the top four, and I think they will finish in the Champions League places. However, this is a tough game to call, as both are great footballing sides. The return of Willy Boly could give Wolves' defence some reassurance against the pace of Jamie Vardy and the counter-attacking skills of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

I am a big fan of Nuno Espirito Santo, and when I look at how the Premier League is adapting, has it been as good as last season? Most will probably think not. Wolves are still in the Europa League, while being in a nice position where they can go within a few points of the top four if they win their game in hand. Overall, I am just favouring Wolves to sneak into those positions.

It will be an end-to-end game where Wolves will get over the line... just.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)