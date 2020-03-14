Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, on loan at Fiorentina, tests positive for coronavirus

Patrick Cutrone has tested positive for coronavirus

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, who is on loan at Fiorentina for the rest of the season, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Central defender Alejo Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also tested positive after showing symptoms.

The club say all three are in good health at their homes in Florence.

It comes after another team-mate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive on Friday.

Stay strong Patrick, the pack are thinking of you! 🐺 https://t.co/0jXUnKCjF6 — Wolves (@Wolves) March 14, 2020

Cutrone joined Fiorentina in January until the end of the campaign with a view to a permanent move.

The overall deal is worth around £16m, which is what Wolves paid to buy him from AC Milan last summer.

Cutrone started just two Premier League games under Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.