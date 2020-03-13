Coronavirus: Premier League clubs divided on what happens next

1:21 Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League's decision to suspend the season was unanimous but there are differing opinions about whether it will eventually be completed Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League's decision to suspend the season was unanimous but there are differing opinions about whether it will eventually be completed

All 20 Premier League clubs wanted the season to be suspended on Friday but there are differing opinions about what will happen next.

The Premier League postponed all fixtures until April 4 at the earliest due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August.

One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a 75 per cent chance this season will not be completed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told Sky Sports News: "I can't see any chance we will be back in three weeks. This will go on for months and you wonder even about the start of next season.

"I'd say there is a 75 per cent chance the season will not be completed. There are huge questions to answer. Does anybody get promoted or relegated?



"Many clubs in all four divisions will struggle financially."

Premier League clubs are waiting to see what happens at the meeting of European football stakeholders which UEFA has called for on Tuesday.

Leading figures in the European game will decide what to do about this season's Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020.

The Premier League would have extra time to complete this season's fixtures if Euro 2020 is postponed, but it remains to be seen if there is any appetite from players and clubs to play on into the summer - especially because the coronavirus infection is expected to build to a peak in the UK in May or June.

