Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves may look to sign players in January transfer window

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez fractured skull in November and he has no return date; Nuno Espirito Santo's side are 12th in Premier League; Watch Brighton vs Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm (kick-off: 5.30pm)

By PA Media

Friday 1 January 2021 14:05, UK

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo
Image: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo may look to bring in a new striker in January with Raul Jimenez still recovering from a fractured skull

Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that Wolves are ready to do business in the January transfer window.

With no comeback date pencilled in for Raul Jimenez after the striker fractured his skull in November, Nuno appears keen to add to his attacking options.

Wolves have been linked with Diego Costa after he was released by Atletico Madrid this week and boss Nuno believes it is the right time to strengthen.

"We have to sit down, plan and it's a good chance to rebalance our squad. We are ready to make decisions on it," he said.

Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 2nd January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Wolves are 12th ahead of their trip to Brighton on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - but have struggled to find the form which helped them to two successive seventh-place finishes since returning to the Premier League in 2018.

Nuno has so far refused to judge their start amid the coronavirus pandemic, however.

PA - Atletico Madrid&#39;s Diego Costa during the training session at Anfield ahead of Liverpool game in Champions League
Image: Diego Costa has been linked with a move to Wolves following his departure from Atletico Madrid

He added: "I usually don't make assessments on these kind of situations. It's a new season for everyone, new challenges and we are reacting as things go by. It's a new cycle and we are trying to find solutions.

"It's a day-by-day process. When you assess something so unpredictable and it can change week after week the perception is totally different.

"We will try to improve the players but football is made of good moments and bad moments, it's how we react to it.

"You trust them [the players] because they work hard and we know they are young, there will be mistakes and it's up to us to correct those mistakes."

Nuno is likely to be without Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker, who have been out injured for two weeks, but he has been happy with his squad's overall fitness levels.

"In terms of fitness it was very good. We had 48 hours between the two games and the effort of the boys was very good," he said.

