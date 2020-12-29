Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid agree to terminate Spain striker's deal

Atletico Madrid have reached a mutual agreement with Diego Costa to terminate the Spain international striker's stay at the club.

The former Chelsea forward's deal with the La Liga giants was set to expire in June 2021 but he has asked the club to end his stay prematurely due to personal reasons.

It means the 32-year-old will now be able to join a new club on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

"Atlético de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker's contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021," an Atletico statement read on Tuesday.

"The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract.

"The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career."

Image: Costa won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge

Costa originally joined Atletico in 2006 aged just 17 and scored 43 goals in 94 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2014, missing out on the 2014 Champions League with an extra-time defeat to Real Madrid in Lisbon.

He joined Chelsea in 2014 in a £34.2m deal and went on to score 58 goals in 120 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

However, he was frozen out at the club by Conte in the summer of 2017 and returned to Atletico in a £54m deal the following January.

The striker immediately took part in Atletico's journey to the Europa League final and helped Diego Simeone's side win the trophy with a 3-0 win in the final against Marseille.