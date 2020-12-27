Lionel Messi to decide Barcelona future in summer

Lionel Messi has revealed he will make a decision over his Barcelona future at the end of the season.

Messi came close to departing the Nou Camp after handing in a transfer request in the summer but he reluctantly decided to stay at the club. Barcelona's former president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that Messi's €700m release clause had to be met for him to leave.



His comments, given in an interview with Spanish TV station La Sexta, could alert Manchester City, who were heavily linked with a move for the player during his summer of uncertainty.

Messi said: "Nothing will be crystal clear before the end of the year. I'll wait until the season is over.

"What matters now is thinking about the team, finishing the year well and not being distracted by other things.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm focused on what we have here and battling for whatever we can.

"I'm not thinking about how the year will end. As of today, it wouldn't be wise for me to say what I'm going to do because I don't know."

While he refused to be drawn on his potential next destination, Messi did speak of his close friendship with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, and said he would one day like to play in Major League Soccer.

0:54 Man City would be at the 'front of the queue' to sign Lionel Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona, according to Goal reporter Jonathan Smith

"I've always had the dream of playing in another league, in the United States," he added. "Maybe it will happen, doesn't have to be right away. Today I am just focused on these next six months."

Regarding a potential reunion with Neymar at Barcelona, Messi said: "It'll be difficult to bring in players because the funds aren't there. We'll have to bring in plenty of top players to get us competing on all fronts again and they come at a price. Neymar would be extremely expensive.

"How would the club pay PSG for the transfer (of Neymar)? The situation will be tough for the new president, who will have to be intelligent and get everything in order. Changes will be needed for him to do well.

"I don't know if Neymar said that (that the two would play together next year). You'd have to ask him about what he said. We do chat sometimes and we are in touch."

Messi also commented on the sale by Barcelona of Luis Suarez to Athletico Madrid, saying he did not understand how the club could allow the striker to move to one of their main rivals.

He said: "What they did seemed crazy to me, because of how he left. He left for free, paying him his contract and a team that fights for the same thing as us."