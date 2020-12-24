Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp plays down speculation over Liverpool forward's future

Jurgen Klopp has played down speculation linking Mohamed Salah with a move away from Liverpool.

Salah expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona in an interview with Madrid-based newspaper AS last weekend, fuelling debate around his long-term future at Anfield.

The 28-year-old forward, who has two-and-a-half years still to run on his contract, has scored 13 goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

"We never speak [about contracts]," Klopp said.

"Mo is in a good mood and moment, shape and that is the most important thing. You would have seen him laughing a lot [today]. The rest is nice for you to write about but internally, nothing really [to say]."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and, after a 7-0 win against Crystal Palace last Saturday, hold a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds are top at Christmas for the third season running, but despite that record Klopp is aware his side need to maintain their high standards with games against West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton to come over nine days.

"It's the best position you can be in the moment. Two years ago when we didn't win the league after being top it wasn't a lack of focus, it was just the quality of the opponent. This quality is still out there."

New West Brom boss Sam Allardyce was the last visiting manager to win at Anfield, having won 2-1 with his Crystal Palace side back in April 2017 and Klopp is expecting a stern examination from the struggling Baggies, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp said: "Of course, it's a tricky one. We analysed it this morning and it's a mix of Everton when Sam was there [based] on his last game [at Everton] and his first game against Aston Villa. What I expect is a tough opponent.

"It was always tough against Sam Allardyce teams. They are well organised, don't make a big fuss about possession and in their situation, they will go for a proper fight.

"Sam is a specialist for organising teams for this type of fight. We expect a tough game."

Klopp is hopeful midfield duo James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri will both make their return from injury against West Brom, but Thiago Alcantara is not ready to feature.

Thiago last played for Liverpool on October 17 when he suffered an injury during the Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park.

"Thiago made his first steps towards team training," Klopp added. "He is not involved in the full session but makes good steps.

"After, unfortunately, a long time out we can't and will not rush it. The other guys are closer [to a return]. Shaq trained, really good.

"Millie, yesterday full session, today a bit adapted. We still have two more training days until we have to make decisions. It looks good.

"Thiago will not be involved. He has to first return to full training sessions but he is not too far away I hope."