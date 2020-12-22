Liverpool's Mohamed Salah tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is this year's Christmas No 1 in the form chart, powering into top spot after netting a double and providing an assist in his dazzling 33-minute cameo in the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Team-mate Roberto Firmino also scored two stunning goals and notched an assist in the rout to edge into No 3 spot, with captain Jordan Henderson (No 12) narrowly missing out on the top 10 after getting on the scoresheet.

Manchester United stars rallied, with Scott McTominay (No 4) joining Marcus Rashford (No 2), Bruno Fernandes (No 6) and Victor Lindelof (No 9) among the elite after the Scot scored twice in three minutes during a 6-2 win over rivals Leeds.

A round-up of all the action from Matchweek 14 in the Premier League, featuring Liverpool's thrashing away to Crystal Palace and Manchester Utd's 6-2 win over Leeds

Aston Villa capitalised on a one-man advantage to impose complete dominance in a 3-0 win against West Brom, with captain Jack Grealish (No 5) pulling the strings again and summer signing Bertrand Traore (No 8) scoring and assisting.

Meanwhile, Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 7) retained his top-10 standing and Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas (No 10) bucked his side's weekend form in the rankings after netting a consolation from range at Old Trafford.

Each club's top player

There were nine new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Solly March (Brighton), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Dallas, Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sam Johnstone (West Brom) and Daniel Podence (Wolves).

Kings of the Premier League: November XI

