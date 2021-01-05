Diego Costa and Christian Eriksen: Wolves not in talks for striker or midfielder

Wolves have not entered talks with Inter Milan over a transfer for Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark midfielder left Spurs last January to join Inter Milan but has made just five starts in all competitions for the club this season.

Sky in Italy reported on Monday night that Wolves and Ajax have spoken to Eriksen's representatives but no formal bid has been submitted.

Wolves are looking at a number of targets but a senior midfielder was not a priority going into the window, with their main target being a striker following the injury to Raul Jimenez.

No Wolves-Diego Costa contact

Diego Costa has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but Good Morning Transfers' Anton Toloui does not believe Costa is the type of player Wolves would target in January.

"No contact between Wolves and Diego Costa," he said. "He doesn't fit the profile of Wolves' signings over the last few years.

"The one huge caveat here is that Jorge Mendes is Costa's agent. He's been the man to bring the likes of Raul Jimenez, Joao Mourinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo to the club. As of yet there is nothing on this.

"He is without a club. Wolves need a striker who is match fit and who is going to make an impact right now. Is that Diego Costa?"

Wolves to end Cutrone loan

Wolves are looking into ending striker Patrick Cutrone's loan spell at Fiorentina but it's unlikely he'll be brought back into the first-team squad.

The Italian hasn't started a game in Serie A this season and Fiorentina are keen to terminate his deal.

The Italian moved to Florence in the 2020 January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal.

The Italy U21 international struggled to break into Nuno Espirito Santo's team throughout his time at Molineux, starting nine times out of 24 appearances and scoring three goals across three competitions.

Should Cutrone leave Florence he will likely be loaned out again or sold permanently despite Wolves looking for a forward this window.

