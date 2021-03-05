Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves boss says he will continue to take a knee in support of fight against racism

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he will continue to take a knee, even if he has to do it alone.

Nuno, who is the Premier League's only current Black, Asian and minority ethnic manager, believes the gesture remains vital.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has stopped taking a knee as he believes it is degrading, while Brentford, Bournemouth, QPR, and Middlesbrough have also ceased doing so in the Sky Bet Championship.

Clubs have endorsed taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement since restarting in July following the enforced coronavirus break.

Image: Nuno is currently the only black, Asian, and minority ethnic manager in the Premier League

Nuno said: "I will continue to do it. If people don't believe that it can make a difference, it's an individual (issue).

"I will continue to do it because it is a way to show my position and my idea on it, and if one day I will do it by myself, if they give me the chance, I will do it. We cannot give up.

"The results don't come immediately but you cannot give up. It's a long, long battle that we have to do. We cannot give up even if the impact is not immediate. Through time we will reach it."

Wolves go to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday after Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Football continues to be played without fans as the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out, yet there is hope supporters could return to grounds for the end of the season.

And Nuno backed the jabs to help smooth a return to normality.

"I have no doubts about it, it's safe, it's approved," he said. "I say to everyone, a vaccine is a key step for easing restrictions and a key step for us to go back."