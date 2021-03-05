Aston Villa vs Wolves preview: team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish misses out for a fourth game due to a lower leg injury, with boss Dean Smith saying: "He's doing better, he's unlikely to play. He looks pain-free so once I sit down with the medical staff, we'll decide what he's doing today."

Matty Cash (hamstring) and Kortney Hause (foot) have been doing some running as their recoveries continue, and Wesley, out since January 2020 due to a knee injury, has been in full contact training.

Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to have the same squad as the defeat for Wolves at Manchester City, with Marcal, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence all still on the sidelines through injury.

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday 6th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Jones Knows prediction

Here we have two teams I'm having trust issues with.

Boy, how Aston Villa need their star man back for this one. Without Jack Grealish, their attacking process has faltered.

An inability to break down bottom of the pile Sheffield United, who had 10 men for over 30 minutes certainly poured fuel on the fire that Villa are bordering on being a one-man team. Falling behind in matches is proving a killer blow for Dean Smith's men. No team has taken fewer points from losing positions than Aston Villa (1) this season, pointing to a lack of creative flow in unpicking a defensive line and perhaps also a lack of belief within the camp.

Meanwhile, only Manchester United have won more from losing positions than Wolves (13), highlighting an aptitude for being able to cause danger once the restrictive shackles are lifted. Yet again in midweek they failed to turn up in a first half, registering no shots on goal before playing with more adventure after the break. That tactic of soaking it up and hitting with a counter-punch in the second half may actually work the charm in this one though as Villa look a frustrated side going forward.

I'm happy to play the half-time, full-time market with Draw/Wolves at 6/1 with Sky Bet the recommendation.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Draw/Wolves in half-time/full-time market (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Aston Villa are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 campaign, following their 1-0 win at Molineux back in December.

Wolves won this exact fixture 1-0 last season - they haven't won consecutive away league games against Aston Villa since a run of three between 1957 and 1960.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last six home league games against Wolves (D3 L2), having won six of their seven prior to that (L1).

Aston Villa have won all five of their Premier League home games when scoring first this season and lost all five at Villa Park when conceding first. The other game finished goalless, making Villa Park the only ground not to see a single point gained/lost from a losing/winning position this season.

Aston Villa have the highest win rate in Premier League games played on Saturdays this season (75 per cent - 6/8), while Wolves (five games) are one of two sides yet to win on Saturday in the top-flight so far this term (along with Sheffield United).

Aston Villa netted 27 goals in their first 13 Premier League games this season, netting 3+ goals on six separate occasions - in their last 12 games, they have scored just 11 goals, failing to score more than twice in any game.

Only Sheffield United have conceded the first goal in more different Premier League games than Wolves this season (18). Indeed, Wolves have opened the scoring in just one of their last 17 league games, doing so in their 1-0 victory against Leeds last month.

Wolves have conceded 23 away goals in the Premier League this season, already two more than they did on the road in the whole of 2019-20.

Ollie Watkins has scored seven home Premier League goals this season - the last Aston Villa player to net more at Villa Park in a top-flight campaign was Christian Benteke in 2012-13 (11), while the last English player to do so was Darius Vassell in 2001-02 (8).

In their last game against Man City, Wolves defender Conor Coady scored with his first ever Premier League shot on target, in what was his 103rd appearance in the competition.

