Rui Patricio: Wolves keeper's head injury 'not as severe as first feared'

Wolves are confident the head injury Rui Patricio suffered against Liverpool is not as severe as was first feared, and he did not require hospital treatment after the game.

The Portuguese goalkeeper is now recovering at home after a distressing collision in Monday night's match where Patricio was accidentally struck in the head by Wolves captain Conor Coady's knee as they attempted to stop Mohamed Salah scoring. The Egyptian's goal was ruled out for offside.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Premier League game, with play halted for 15 minutes while medics attended to Patricio on the pitch before he was immobilised and taken off on a stretcher.

Sky Sports News has now been told Patricio was recovering well inside the stadium after the game and he was chatty and relaxed when he left.

He was driven home by a physio, but did not require any treatment in hospital and will be closely monitored and reviewed today as the club strictly follows all post-concussion protocols.

Monitoring head injuries for 48 hours is crucial because some reactions can be delayed and even if Patricio shows no further symptoms, he will have to follow a staged return to play programme.

Because of the international break, Wolves do not play again until Monday April 5, although Patricio has been named in Portugal's World Cup qualifying squad to face Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg alongside team-mates Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Pedro Neto.

Speaking immediately after Monday's game, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "He's OK, he's conscious, totally conscious, he remembers what happened, he is aware, so the doctor tells me he's OK.

"All these situations when there's a concussion in the head gets all of us worried, but he's OK, so he's going to recover so everything's OK."

It was a particularly upsetting injury for the Wolves players to witness with Raul Jimenez in the stands last night for the game - the forward still recovering from fracturing his skull against Arsenal in November.

Patricio injury 'rare and unfortunate'

Speaking on The Football Show, former referee Dermot Gallagher said the ruling put in place for assistant referees to allow tight offside calls to be judged by VAR is "what people wanted", and the injury suffered by Patricio was a rare and unfortunate consequence.

The assistant referee allowed play to continue - with replays later showing Salah to be narrowly in an offside position - and Coady subsequently collided with the Wolves goalkeeper as play progressed.

"We saw incidents were goals were disallowed for very tight offsides," Gallagher said. "It was felt that in that situation, with the human eye it was so difficult to make that judgement at speed so it was said let it play out now we've got VAR and therefore you can have an outcome.

"If the assistant flags straight away last night, Salah scores and then it shows he's just onside - goal can't be given.

"By letting it play out, if he is just onside - goal can be given. So you have a far better outcome.

"What happened last night was just a very unfortunate consequence of that part of the law. It doesn't happen very often, and that's why we're talking about it, because it's such an unusual occurrence.

"But it didn't happen because the assistant delayed his flag. It just happened because Conor Coady happened to get into that position."