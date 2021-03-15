Arsenal vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports this April

Sky Sports have announced 14 more matches to be shown in the first two weeks of April as we approach crunch time at both ends of the Premier League table.

Seven games will be shown on each of the first two weekends of April, including the biggest games in the race for the top four and title, including Manchester City's trip to in-form Leicester City and Arsenal hosting reigning champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United will have scores to settle when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sky Sports Premier League the following weekend, having been thumped 6-1 by Jose Mourinho's side earlier in the season. Liverpool will also have revenge in mind when their home game with Aston Villa - who thrashed them 7-2 in October - is also broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

All 14 announced Premier League matches live on Sky Sports in April

Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 3: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 4: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm



Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.

Essential listening: Sky Sports Football podcasts

Download: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Listen to the Sky Sports Football podcasts for the best analysis around.

All under one roof: The Pitch to Post Preview and Review shows, Monday Night Football, Super Sunday and more!