Wolves: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Wolves will travel to Midlands rivals Leicester in their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Bruno Lage, appointed as successor to fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, will then see his side host Tottenham and Manchester United in his first two home games in charge at Molineux.

Wolves will play Liverpool and Manchester City - the previous two Premier League winners - in back-to-back games early in December.

They welcome newly-promoted Watford to Molineux on Boxing Day, before away games at Arsenal and Manchester United during the Christmas and New Year schedule.

Wolves will face Chelsea and Liverpool on the road either side of hosting Norwich in the final month of the league campaign.

All fixtures subject to change

August

14: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

21: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

28: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

September

11: Watford (a) - 3pm

18: Brentford (h) - 3pm

25: Southampton (a) - 3pm

October

2: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

16: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

23: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

30: Everton (h) - 3pm

November

6: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

20: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

27: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

30: Burnley (h) - 7:45pm

December

4: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

11: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

14: Brighton (a) - 7:45pm

18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

26: Watford (h) - 3pm

28: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

January

1: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

15: Southampton (h) - 3pm

22: Brentford (a) - 3pm

February

8: Arsenal (h) - 7:45pm

12: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

19: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

26: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

March

5: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

12: Everton (a) - 3pm

19: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

April

2: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

9: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

16: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

23: Burnley (a) - 3pm

30: Brighton (h) - 3pm

May

7: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

15: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

22: Liverpool (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.