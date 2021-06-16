Wolves: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Wolves will travel to Midlands rivals Leicester in their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Bruno Lage, appointed as successor to fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, will then see his side host Tottenham and Manchester United in his first two home games in charge at Molineux.
Wolves will play Liverpool and Manchester City - the previous two Premier League winners - in back-to-back games early in December.
They welcome newly-promoted Watford to Molineux on Boxing Day, before away games at Arsenal and Manchester United during the Christmas and New Year schedule.
Wolves will face Chelsea and Liverpool on the road either side of hosting Norwich in the final month of the league campaign.
Wolves' 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change
August
14: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
21: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
28: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
September
11: Watford (a) - 3pm
18: Brentford (h) - 3pm
25: Southampton (a) - 3pm
October
2: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
16: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
23: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
30: Everton (h) - 3pm
November
6: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
20: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
27: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
30: Burnley (h) - 7:45pm
December
4: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
11: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
14: Brighton (a) - 7:45pm
18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
26: Watford (h) - 3pm
28: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
January
1: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
15: Southampton (h) - 3pm
22: Brentford (a) - 3pm
February
8: Arsenal (h) - 7:45pm
12: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
19: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
26: West Ham United (a) - 3pm
March
5: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
12: Everton (a) - 3pm
19: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
April
2: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
9: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
16: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
23: Burnley (a) - 3pm
30: Brighton (h) - 3pm
May
7: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
15: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
22: Liverpool (a) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.