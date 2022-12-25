Matheus Cunha to Wolves: Atletico Madrid forward completes initial loan deal to Molineux

Atletico Madrid and Brazil forward Matheus Cunha has completed an initial loan move to Wolves.

The deal includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season for a fee that could rise to £35m.

Cunha, 23, will join the club from January 1 subject to work permit approval.

A statement on the club's website read: "The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered."

Cunha has eight senior caps for Brazil and has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.

The 23-year-old has started only two games in La Liga this term but registered two assists in 370 minutes.

Cunha will join Diego Costa, Raul Jimenez and Hee-Chan Hwang as available strikers at the club - with summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic sidelined until next season with an ACL injury.

Cunha will be is Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui's first signing since taking over, with the Midlands club bottom of the Premier League after 15 games.

Wolves have scored only eight goals in the Premier League this campaign - three fewer than any other side.

