Craig Dawson: Wolves complete signing of defender from West Ham

Wolves have completed the signing of centre-back Craig Dawson from West Ham.

Dawson, 32, makes the move to Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year contract, sealing a return to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019.

Dawson joins Wolves for a £3.3m fee after weeks of speculation, which saw West Ham boss David Moyes critical of Julen Lopetegui for allegedly making his interest in the defender public earlier this month.

One-time Great Britain player Dawson has not been signed in time to feature in Sunday's trip to Manchester City but has agreed a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.

He initially made his name at West Brom, appearing more than 200 times before impressing at West Ham where he played a key role in their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

Dawson helped knock out Sevilla, who were then managed by Lopetegui, but will now get the chance to work with the Spanish coach.

