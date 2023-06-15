Wolves: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Wolves will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Manchester United on Monday August 14, live on Monday Night Football at 8pm.

Julen Lopetegui's side, who finished thirteenth in the Premier League last season, then host Brighton at Molineux on August 19 before two away games against Everton (August 26) and Crystal Palace (September 2).

Wolves host treble-winners Manchester City on September 30th and Aston Villa in the first Black Country derby of the season the weekend after on October 7. The reverse fixture against Villa is March 30.

The first game against Nottingham Forest is on December 9 at Molineux and the reverse fixture at the City Ground takes place on April 13.

Wolves face a tough end to the season with a home game against Arsenal on April 20, and away trips to Manchester City (May 4) and Liverpool on the final day on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Manchester United (a) - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

19: Brighton (h)

26: Everton (a)

September

2: Crystal Palace (a)

16: Liverpool (h)

23: Luton Town (a)

30: Manchester City (h)

October

7: Aston Villa (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

28: Newcastle United (h)

November

4: Sheffield United (a)

11: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

25: Fulham (a)

December

2: Arsenal (a)

5: Burnley (h)

9: Nottingham Forest (h)

16: West Ham United (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

26: Brentford (a)

30: Everton (h)

January

13: Brighton (a)

30: Manchester United (h)

February

03: Chelsea (a)

10: Brentford (h)

17: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

24: Sheffield United (h)

March

2: Newcastle United (a)

9: Fulham (h)

16: Bournemouth (h)

30: Aston Villa (a)

April

2: Burnley (a)

6: West Ham United (h)

13: Nottingham Forest (a)

20: Arsenal (h)

27: Luton Town (h)

May

4: Manchester City (a)

11: Crystal Palace (h)

19: Liverpool (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.