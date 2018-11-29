Southampton's Mark Hughes says replacement rumours are ‘water off duck's back’

2:18 Mark Hughes feels he is 'getting the brunt” of pressure on managers at the bottom of the Premier League. Mark Hughes feels he is 'getting the brunt” of pressure on managers at the bottom of the Premier League.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says hearing rumours of his replacement are part and parcel of being a manager.

Southampton are yet to win a home game under Hughes this season having picked up only eight points in 13 Premier League starts.

On Wednesday, reports linked former QPR boss Paulo Sousa with Southampton and claimed he had already held talks with the club but Hughes has brushed aside questions about his future.

He said: "I think that is where the experience comes in, because it's water off a duck's back if I am honest.

1:10 Mark Hughes insists his future will be safe at Southampton as long as his team repeat their efforts shown against Leicester in the Carabao Cup defeat Mark Hughes insists his future will be safe at Southampton as long as his team repeat their efforts shown against Leicester in the Carabao Cup defeat

"I know how this game works, the reality is if people summarise that a manager is under pressure then low and behold every sports agency in the country will put forward clients.

"Debate, try and get in contact with the powers at be and say 'listen this is the right guy if you are thinking of making a change'.

"That's what happens. I understand that, it's not a problem, its people doing their business but it's when that is a little bit too obvious, when people are setting the agenda for themselves, to benefit themselves.

"That is when I rile against it if I am honest."

Paulo Sousa has been linked with Southampton

Hughes is no stranger to facing the possibility of being sacked, having lost his job at Stoke City last season, but he believes if they start getting the right results, things can be turned around.

"It's what a lack of positive results brings," he said. "In this day and age, there are media outlets out there that try and set the agenda, when really it isn't back up my facts or the reality of the situation at the club.

"So you have to deal with that as well. But truth in the matter, I have said this a few times, if you get good results then that pressure goes away, it goes to somebody else.

"I am not the only manager in charge of a football club that is down at the bottom and maybe is under achieving at the moment.

1:00 Mark Hughes has criticised the video assistant referees' decision to disallow Southampton's goal in their League Cup tie with Leicester, which they lost on penalties Mark Hughes has criticised the video assistant referees' decision to disallow Southampton's goal in their League Cup tie with Leicester, which they lost on penalties

"I seem to be getting the brunt of the speculation, rightly or wrongly, but I accept it that's what happens.

"I have been in the game a long time, it does not faze me, we want to excel even more and that is the message I give to the players.

"It's about these moments not allowing people an opportunity to question you as a player and as an individual. If anything we have been guilty of allowing people opportunities. We just have got to be positive in what we do."