Mark Hughes sacked: Contenders to replace him at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuettl enjoyed success with RB Leipzig

Following Mark Hughes' sacking at Southampton, we look at which managers are favourites in the Sky Bet market to replace him...

Hasenhuttl has spent his entire managerial career to date in Germany, managing Unterhaching, Aalen, Ingolstadt and most recently RB Leipzig, and has been backed into favourite in the running for next Southampton manager.

The Austrian left Leipzig in May of this year having failed to agree on a new contract, that's despite overseeing a remarkable rise to the top end of German football.

A 48 per cent win rate in two years at the club highlights the impact he made. They went 13 games unbeaten at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, the longest unbeaten run by a newly-promoted Bundesliga side.

He also led the club to the Champions League, less than a year after they had been promoted to the German top flight.

Paulo Sousa has been linked with Southampton

A familiar name in English football following stints at QPR, Swansea and Leicester, Sousa is in the market for a return to the Premier League.

The 48-year-old recently spent two years at Serie A side Fiorentina, posting a 45.3 per cent win rate, although he did follow that up with a disappointing spell at Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

Since departing Leicester after just three months and one win in 2010, Sousa has gone on to win Hungary's Ligakupa with Videoton in 2011, the Israeli Premier League with Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2014 and the Swiss Super League at Basel in 2015.

Sousa enjoyed a playing career at European giants such as Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Inter.

Quique Sanchez Flores - Sky Bet odds: 5/1

Could Quique Sanchez Flores be on his way back to the Premier League?

Former Watford boss Sanchez Flores enjoyed a successful one-season stint in the Premier League in 2015/16, leading the newly-promoted Hornets to a 13th-place finish as well as the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Flores is no stranger to success having won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup titles with Atletico Madrid in 2010, while also lifting the league cup in Portugal with Benfica in 2009.

He has sacked by Espanyol in April.

Sam Allardyce has helped steer Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton to safety

Allardyce has become an expert in rescuing Premier League clubs in trouble in recent years, and Southampton may feel they need to turn to the former England boss to secure their place in the top flight.

The 63-year-old guided Everton to a top-half finish last season but left in May amid complaints about his style of football.

Allardyce, who led Bolton and West Ham to the Premier League, has also coached Sunderland and Crystal Palace to safety.

David Moyes left West Ham in May

Another name with plenty of Premier League experience and someone who is currently out of work is Moyes.

The Scot's short-term deal with West Ham ended in May after he had guided the London club to Premier League safety and would be faced with a similar challenge at Southampton.

However, the former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad manager was less successful at Sunderland, where he oversaw their relegation to the Championship in 2016/17.

Best of the rest

Garry Monk also finds himself towards the top end of the market. The former Leeds and Swansea manager currently has relegation-fancied Birmingham sitting eighth in the Sky Bet Championship standings.

The likes of Nigel Pearson, Alan Pardew and Slavisa Jokanovic sit at 25/1, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche is at 22/1 with questions surrounding his future at the Clarets.