New Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in stands at Wembley

New Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was in the stands at Wembley as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The former RB Leipzig boss was confirmed as manager of Premier League strugglers Saints on a two-and-a-half year deal earlier on Wednesday.

Ahead of officially taking charge on Thursday, the Austrian watched on at Wembley after flying to London to meet the team at their pre-match hotel.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed this week Hasenhuttl had agreed to succeed Mark Hughes, having been convinced of the club's plans in talks with chairman Ralph Krueger and director of football operations Ross Wilson.

The Austrian has signed a deal until the summer of 2021 and wants to bring with him his Leipzig assistant - the 29-year-old Danny Rohl - to join the existing first-team staff of assistant coach Kelvin Davis, head of goalkeeping Dave Watson and head of sports science Alek Gross.

Southampton have won one game this season, leaving them in the bottom three ahead of Hasenhuttl's first game in charge against Cardiff on Saturday.