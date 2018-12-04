Ralph Hasenhuttl agrees two-and-half-year Southampton contract

Ralph Hasenhuttl was Southampton's first choice replacement for Mark Hughes

Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2021 to take over as Southampton boss, Sky Sports News understands.

Pending the conclusion of the finer details on that deal, the Austrian intends to be at Wembley on Wednesday night to watch the Saints' Premier League clash with Tottenham.

On Monday, Sky Sports News exclusively broke the news Hasenhuttl had agreed in principle to take the job after talks with chairman Ralph Krueger, director of football operations Ross Wilson and other members of the Southampton board.

Sky Sports News have been told the former RB Leipzig boss intends to fly into the UK within 48 hours and it could be on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning to watch his new team.

Danny Mills believes Mark Hughes was 'fighting a losing battle' and Southampton's problems go deeper than the manager.

Wilson, who is understood to be overseeing the football operation following Les Reed's departure, and the Saints board are believed to have made Hassenhuttl the number-one choice due to his impressive record at German club's Ingolstadt and then Leipzig

Hasenhuttl led Leipzig to a second-place finish in their first Bundesliga season and subsequently a first ever Champions League campaign, followed by a Europa League quarter-final.

Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

After a sixth-placed finish last term, he left Leipzig having failed to agree a new contract.

But then-sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who preceded and succeeded him in the dugout, still described Hasenhuttl as not "just a very talented coach but also an incredible person", as he lamented the 51-year-old's departure.

Sky Sports News understands Quique Sanches Flores was also under consideration at St Mary's, while a string of managers such as David Moyes, Nigel Pearson and Carlos Carvalhal had thrown their hats into the ring.