Ralph Hasenhuttl is Southampton's number one choice to replace Mark Hughes

Southampton's number one choice to replace Mark Hughes is former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, according to Sky sources.

Talks are planned with the 51-year-old Austrian later this week.

No permission is needed as Hasenhuttl has been without a job since leaving Leipzig at the end of last season.

Sources in Germany say Hasenhuttl would be interested in managing Southampton.

Hasenhuttl is keen to work in England, Germany or China next. However, he has already indicated he would prefer to wait until the summer before taking up his next role.

Hughes was sacked as Southampton boss on Monday after 10 matches without a victory in the Premier League.

David Moyes is open to speaking to Southampton about the vacancy, according to Sky sources, while former Leicester managers Nigel Pearson and Craig Shakespeare are also understood to be interested in the position at St Mary's.

Hasenhuttl started his managerial career in the lower leagues in Germany before guiding Ingolstadt to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history in 2015. He then kept them in the division the following season.

He took over at newly promoted RB Leipzig in the summer of 2016 and led them to a runner's up spot in the top flight and secured a place in the Champions League in his first season in charge.