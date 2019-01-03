Ralph Hasenhuttl happy to help Steven Davis amid potential Rangers return

1:55 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club will try to help Steven Davis if possible Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club will try to help Steven Davis if possible

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club are keen to find a "win-win solution" over Steven Davis' potential return to Rangers.

Sky sources understand that the Ibrox side and Southampton remain in talks over the transfer of the Northern Ireland skipper.

Southampton are willing to let club captain Davis, who has six months remaining on his contract, re-join Rangers if they can agree terms.

Hasenhuttl says they will help the 34-year-old in his "next step" and noted his contribution in his six-and-a-half years at St Mary's.

"The fact is he has a half-year contract here until the summer so what we want to give him is the chance to make the next step, if it is a possibility we will help him to do so," he said.

"He has done a lot for this club so hopefully we can find a win-win solution for both sides."

Asked if the deal was close to completion in the next few days, the Saints boss added: "It can be. I am looking forward and if it is, then we will tell you."

Davis won three Scottish titles and League Cups and two Scottish Cups during his time at Rangers before joining Southampton in 2012.

He has also made over 100 appearances for Northern Ireland and represented his country at Euro 2016.

Davis has made just three Premier League appearances this season.