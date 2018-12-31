Lee McCulloch and Simon Donnelly predict Scottish title race will go to the wire

Rangers' first Old Firm win in 13 games in all competitions put them level on points with Celtic, who have a game in hand going into the mid-season break, at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Former Gers captain McCulloch is confident Steven Gerrard's side can keep pace for the rest of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "I think the weekend made it even more apparent that the teams are closer together than they've ever been in the last few years, so it's definitely going to be an exciting run-in.

"Rangers came out with a point to prove and maybe Celtic were a little bit complacent with a game in hand.

"Rangers thoroughly deserved to win the game and the Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that after the game.

"It's going to be an interesting transfer window, that's for sure.

"We're halfway through the season and it's at the wire now so I don't see why, unless Celtic really flex their muscles and bring in three or four real big, big hitters, it can't go all the way."

Former Celtic striker Donnelly agrees that Rodgers' side are likely to be pushed all the way.

"I think he should be concerned about the performance at the weekend," said Donnelly. "It's the most uncomfortable Celtic have been in a derby for a long time.

"Full credit to Rangers, I say it through gritted teeth, but they were the better team on the day.

"They were up for it and really caught Celtic cold in the first five or 10 minutes and Celtic could not improve on it.

Ryan Jack celebrates his winner against Celtic with Andy Halliday

"They had a little flurry in the second half but Rangers were dominant.

"Celtic have got the potential to bring in two or three big ones.

"Who they are, I don't know but, as Lee says, we're at the halfway stage, it's nip and tuck and there are other teams there as well so it's good for the league."

Kilmarnock trail Rangers by just a point in third place after their 2-1 win over St Mirren on Saturday, with Aberdeen just two points further behind.

Donnelly sees no reason why Kilmarnock and Aberdeen can't stay in the mix for whole campaign.

"Why not," he added. "Kilmarnock have been fantastic. Aberdeen fell away and bounced right back.

"It will encourage other teams, the league is really tight and as I say it's good for the country and the league."