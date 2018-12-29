Steven Gerrard hails 'A+' Rangers after Old Firm victory

3:14 Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers’ 1-0 win against Celtic to the fans and praised every one of his players for their hard work in the Old Firm Derby Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers’ 1-0 win against Celtic to the fans and praised every one of his players for their hard work in the Old Firm Derby

Steven Gerrard lauded Rangers for bringing their "A+ game" against Celtic and told supporters to enjoy "bragging rights".

Ryan Jack's lone first-half goal was scant reward for the hosts' dominance as Gerrard got the better of his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

It was Rodgers' first taste of defeat in 13 meetings with Rangers and Gerrard was adamant the margin of victory against his old colleague could have been greater.

"They (the fans) need to enjoy tonight and the next couple of weeks because they haven't had the bragging rights for a long time," he told Sky Sports.

"We were better to a man, the better team, and could have won it more comfortably. We were superb today... the players were outstanding.

"They played with courage and belief, were brave and competed all over the pitch. I asked them to bring their A game but they brought their A-plus."

Victory lifts Gers level on points with their rivals, although they have played a game more, and Gerrard believes the result provides a platform for further improvement after the winter break.

"The first half of the season has gone really well," he said. "We can still improve and grow and we will. I think we'll get confidence and belief from this.

"We'll respect Celtic and the other teams pushing, it's a tough league and it's going to be a tough challenge but we need to recover bodies and get our full-strength 11 and squad back and get ready to go again at the end of January."