Ralph Hasenhuttl wants his side to reach 40 points as soon as possible

Ralph Hasenhuttl is targeting 40 points with Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl is conscious of steering his Southampton side clear of the relegation zone before the final two games of the season, and sees this weekend's trip to Brighton as "a six-point game".

The Austrian is keen to avoid the tough challenge of needing to win on the final day and sees 40 points as a good target to aim for.

With Liverpool and Wolves up next for Saints, Hasenhuttl knows the importance of taking points against Brighton, who are just one place and three points ahead of his side.

"The most important thing is that you don't go into the last two games and you have to have wins because that's a horrible situation," Hasenhuttl said. "Nobody wants this.

"If we get 40 points and 36 is enough, it's perfect.

"But we are targeting the 40 points and for this we need three more wins and one draw.

"The sooner you get these points the better."

Southampton enjoyed a fine 2-1 win over Tottenham before the international break, but their opponents on Saturday are coming off back-to-back wins themselves.

With an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to, the mood at Brighton has improved since a dismal run that saw them without a win in their first seven league games of 2019.

Hasenhuttl acknowledged that taking points off a team so close to them in the table is more important than the performance on Satuday.

"Brighton is three points ahead, with a win you can come very tight," said Hasenhuttl.

"It's a six-point game for sure, it can be a big step, but if you take a point that can still be a big step.

"Against Manchester United we played a good game, but without points.

"It wouldn't be the worst thing if you don't play that well but take points."