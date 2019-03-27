Ralph Hasenhuttl confident away goals can help Southampton avoid Premier League relegation

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his side's ability to score goals away from home will help them stave off the threat of Premier League relegation.

Two wins in three games - including an impressive home victory over Tottenham - before the international break saw Southampton climb out of the bottom three, but they remain just two points above 18th-place Cardiff with eight games remaining.

Southampton's only defeats in their last six Premier League away games came in encouraging performances at top-four contenders Manchester United and Arsenal, while they picked up a creditable draw at Chelsea, along with wins at Leicester and Huddersfield.

Ralph Hasenhuttl took over from Mark Hughes as Southampton manager in December

"I know that we've had a few very good results on away games," Hasenhuttl said.

"The last two against the big teams we also played well but we couldn't take points. So it could be interesting not playing that good but taking more points.

"So for us the focus is on having a good performance, having a good stable defence and then I know that we can score always, also in away games."

Southampton return to action on Saturday along the south coast against a similarly resurgent Brighton, who won their last two games league before the international break.

Despite his faith in his players, Hasenhuttl is wary of the challenge their relegation rivals will pose.

"After this break of three weeks we have to find a good step back in the league," Hasenhuttl said.

"It's an important game against a tight opponent - they have three points more than we have.

"They were struggling for a long time but in the last weeks they were finding back their good performance and the big win at Palace has helped them a lot. So it will be a tough game for us.