How Huddersfield could be relegated from the Premier League on Saturday

Jan Siewert could see his Huddersfield side relegated on Saturday

Huddersfield's stay in the Premier League could come to an end this weekend as their relegation could be sealed on Saturday.

The Terriers have 14 points and are rock bottom of the Premier League with the signs not looking good for their survival.

Indeed, Jan Siewert's side could have their drop back into the Sky Bet Championship confirmed this weekend if other results go against them.

Huddersfield travel to Crystal Palace, while Burnley and Southampton - both just outside the bottom three on 30 points - play Wolves and Brighton respectively.

Current Premier League table Position Team Games played Points 16 Southampton 30 30 17 Burnley 31 30 18 Cardiff 30 28 19 Fulham 31 17 20 Huddersfield 31 14

Should the Terriers lose and Burnley and Southampton win their games, Huddersfield will be relegated. Wins for Burnley and Southampton would move both onto 33 points, while Huddersfield would stay on 14 points - 19 points behind the two - with six Premier League games to play for the West Yorkshire club.

This would mean that even if they win all their remaining games and Burnley and Southampton lost the rest of theirs, they could not make up the gap, as only 18 points would be available.

