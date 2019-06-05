Southampton sign Standard Liege winger Moussa Djenepo

Djenepo scored seven goals in 25 league appearances for Standard Liege this season

Southampton have agreed a deal with Standard Liege to sign winger Moussa Djenepo, Sky Sports News understands.

The 20-year-old Mali international is set to undergo a medical in Paris and is likely to obtain a work permit next week.

Djenepo is a fast forward that plays predominantly off the left but can also operate anywhere across the front three.

He scored seven goals and made three assists in 25 appearances in the Belgian top flight last season, and scored three more in five Europa League appearances.

Djenepo celebrates scoring against Sevilla at Stade Maurice Dufrasne during the Europa League group stage in November 2018.

Djenepo also has eight caps and one goal for his country Mali, making his senior international debut in October 2017.

Southampton have made singing pace in the attack a priority this summer, while they are also looking for cover at right-back and centre-back.

One of Saints' targets is Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, who scored 18 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Derby whilst on loan at the Rams in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has previously predicted that Southampton will face a "difficult summer" as he bids to improve his squad with limited funds.

