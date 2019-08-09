Southampton sign Kevin Danso from FC Augsburg on season-long loan with option to buy

Kevin Danso has joined Saints on a season-long loan from FC Augsburg

Southampton have completed the signing of Austria international centre-back Kevin Danso on a season-long loan from FC Augsburg, with an option to buy.

Southampton sealed the deal for the 20-year-old just before Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline and the Austrian has now secured international clearance.

Danso will not link up with his team-mates until after Saturday's Premier League opening game at Burnley, but will train with the squad as they build-up to their first home game against Liverpool on August 17.

The defender, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Austria, moved to England when he was six and came through the academy system at MK Dons, before moving to Augsburg in 2014.

Danso told the club's website: "I'm delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players. I'm ready for the challenge and really excited to get started, and also to get to know the fans and the rest of the lads too.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted to have added Danso to his squad

"I'm looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl as well.

"He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him.

"It's a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "I am very pleased we have been able to bring Kevin into the club.

"He fits the profile of player that we want to bring here to Southampton.

"He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further.

"We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad.

"He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business."

