Southampton's Ryan Bertrand targeting boardroom role

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand wants to a pursue a boardroom role once his playing career is over.

The 30-year-old full-back remains keen to add to his 203 Premier League appearances, but is clear on the sort of role he would like to take on in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Bertrand explained that he has been inspired by the transformation Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain have overseen at the Etihad.

Bertrand said: "As I've developed more and understand football and the dynamics of it on and off the field, I'd like to go either into a supporting sort of role for players and focus on becoming a director of football.

Bertrand is impressed by the philosophy and strategy implemented by Soriano and Begiristain at Man City

"Being involved in the business of sport, the director of football role is very appealing.

"I love to read and when you read about how historic people have done it...

"If you take the Man City guys, the people that left Barcelona - the strategy they've put in, the philosophy they've implemented - and to go and replicate that at another club like they've done at City has been amazing, so (I'm) really inspired by that."

Bertrand, who has won 19 caps for England, made his sixth Premier League appearance of the season as Southampton drew 1-1 at Wolves last weekend, and is expected to feature once more as they take on Leicester on Friday.

After four games without a win, only goal difference is keeping Saints out of the relegation zone going into the Sky Sports Friday Night Football clash with Brendan Rodgers' in-form side.